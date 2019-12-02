Environmentalist, educator, and entrepreneur Sue Hamel is taking on a new role as executive director of EcoSuperior.
“After a lengthy search, we are happy to have such an experienced environmental advocate and educator to be taking the helm,” said Antony Gillies, president of the board.
With degrees in education, geography, and outdoor recreation, parks and tourism, Hamel taught for 18 years at Lakehead University and has been an environmental educator in Canada, the United States, Kenya, and Botswana, as well as an environmental education consultant.
