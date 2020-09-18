Twenty per cent of drivers under age 25 admit they either drove while under the influence of cannabis, or were a passenger in a vehicle when they knew the person at the wheel was high, a new survey has shown.
The June survey of more than 2,800 Canadians released Thursday by the Canadian Automobile Association is part of its campaign to raise awareness about the use of cannabis edibles by drivers in the 18-24 age bracket.
“The message of the (campaign) ads is simple,” CAA North president Jeff Walker said in a news release. “If you are consuming a cannabis edible, then do not — under any circumstances – consider getting behind the wheel.”
