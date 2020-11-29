Anishinabek Nation is gearing up to have online educational kits about Indigenous treaties available by the spring of 2021, with a view to inform both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students alike.
“We’ve been saying for years that treaty education (and) public education will help eliminate racism,” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare said in a news release in early November.
“We’re supporting teachers and students by making our treaty kits into online resources so that they can learn about First Nations and the treaty relationship while at home or in the classroom.”
The announcement coincided with the fifth annual Treaties Recognition Week.
Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford commended the online initiative.
“Encouraging education around treaties is an important way to help nurture and advance the vital relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people,” Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) said in the same news release.
Meanwhile Friday, Kenora Conservative MP Eric Melillo threw his support behind Bill C-8, a Liberal bill that would amend Canada’s citizenship oath to recognize Indigenous and treaty rights
