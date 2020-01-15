The appointment of Ontario’s new French Language Services Commissioner has left government critics with mixed feelings about how effective an advocate Kelly Burke can be for the province’s more than 740,000 francophones.
“I have nothing but praise (for Burke) as a person,” Sudbury-area NDP MPP France Gelinas said Tuesday. “She is bright, competent and articulate.”
But Gelinas said the decision by the Ford government to eliminate the commissioner’s office, and make Burke part of the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman, will by design make Burke less effective than her fearless and outspoken predecessor — Francois Boileau.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.