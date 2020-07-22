When work on the 119-year-old Boulevard Lake dam is completed, the system is expected to be more efficient, eco-friendly and attractive.
An overhaul of the structure is underway while crews also preserve the environment along with the archeological and historical importance of the area.
Mike Murphy, with Concrete Walls and the project engineer at the Boulevard Lake Dam site, says care went into the preparation of the site before work could start. It all began with the draining of Boulevard Lake, which took just over five days to complete.
“We took one stop-log off the dam every day and we opened up the pipes underneath, so water just basically drained,” said Murphy.
Care was taken to not disturb the fish ladder that was installed by the North Shore Steelehead Association in 1991. And on the lake bed, an endeavour headed by a biologist aimed to “rescue fish” as the water drained away.
