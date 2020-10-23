As early childhood educators (ECEs) and child care workers wade through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, their efforts were recognized at Thunder Bay City Hall on Thursday.
For Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, a flag was raised at city hall by Mayor Bill Mauro along with members of Thunder Bay ECE Unite, a local organization of early childhood educators advocating for quality work and decent pay for its members.
“We want to celebrate the amazing efforts of educators locally and across Ontario,” said Karly Stewart, a registered early childhood educator and team lead of Thunder Bay ECE Unite.
