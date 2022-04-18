Thunder Bay’s city administration is hosting a candidate information session for anyone who is thinking of running for city mayor, councillor or school board trustee.
The event is being hosted by city clerk Krista Power on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.
Seating is limited so people are asked to call the municipal election office at 807-627-3859 to reserve a seat.
The event is also being broadcast live online at thunderbay.ca/watchcouncil, and on Shaw Spotlight channel 10, BlueCurve channel 105, and Tbaytel Digital TV channel 110.
Questions can be sent prior to the meeting by email at OfficeoftheCityClerk@thunderbay.ca. Questions can also be sent by calling 807-625-2230, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To ask questions during the live session, email OfficeoftheCityClerk@thunderbay.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.