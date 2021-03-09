Though the prospect of a federal election in the late spring was the subject of much hand-wringing this week, at least one political observer thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already missed his best chance.
“I think the opportunity came last fall, when running an election would have been easier, cheaper and simpler,” University of Winnipeg politics Prof. Malcolm Bird said Friday.
Bird pointed to rather painless provincial elections in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, all of which saw incumbent governments remain in power after voting was conducted before COVID-19 became as bad as it is currently.
