Thunder Bay police are warning the public about a municipal election candidate scam that recently bilked one unsuspecting victim of “several hundred dollars.”
Police said fraudsters posing as mayoral candidates make contact by telephone, then request gift cards purportedly to be used to pay campaign volunteers.
“Be skeptical of any unsolicited phone calls, emails, or home visits by any (purported) organization, financial or government institution,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Tuesday.
“This includes people claiming to be running for public office, or people claiming to be staff or volunteers of municipal candidates.”
