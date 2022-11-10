It comes in bright yellow like a flashy sports car, sits low and features some pretty cool wheels. But it’s likely not the type of vehicle one would choose for a first date.
Still, international mining companies have reportedly been falling in love with an electrified low-profile grader machine manufactured by a Northern Ontario company.
Miller Technology, which makes the unique $1.1-millon grader at its North Bay plant, says its prototype machine was featured last month at an industry trade show in Munich.
Reviews and trials “were extremely positive for a battery-electric vehicle that fills a market gap,” the company said Tuesday in a news release.
The province helped Miller develop its demonstrator model with a $800,000 grant. Miller hopes to start production sometime next spring.
Low-profile graders are employed in underground mines when tunnels and entry points aren’t high enough to permit larger machines like the ones seen plowing snow or at construction sites.
The problem with conventional graders is that they run on diesel, producing exhaust fumes that have a negative impact on underground air quality. Miller’s machine is exhaust free.
Grading is becoming more important in underground mines as use of EV mining vehicles ramps up in general. Battery-powered EVs designed to re-charge as they travel can do that more effectively when the path forward is smooth.
In the Miller news release, North Bay-area Liberal MP Anthony Rota said the EV grader project “is a further example of how Canada is leading the world in green technology, reducing operating costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and, most importantly, improving employee health.”
Investors in clean-technology equipment are eligible for a 30-per cent federal tax credit.
Earlier this year, the federal government provided $250,000 to help a Toronto company fine-tune a proposal for a battery materials complex near Cobalt in northeastern Ontario. The operation aims to supply metals required by EV vehicles.
