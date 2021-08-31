This month, a group of four undergraduate students living in Thunder Bay won the Brilliant Catalyst Challenge for Rural Canada, where they pitched an automated electric public transit system for Northwestern Ontario, which starts in Thunder Bay.
This challenge was hosted by Ontario Tech University’s Brilliant Catalyst, hosted in Oshawa, Ont. The team — Benjamin Fedoruk, Russell Frost, Kai Fucile Ladouceur, and Harrison Nelson — named Team Aurora Borealis, is going on to work directly with Brilliant Catalyst for a 12-month incubation, to bring self-driving, electric vehicles to public transit fleets across Northwestern Ontario.
The team hopes that this innovation, which they’ve named Fiacre, will help to increase the talent retention in the Northwestern Ontario region, where many recent university graduates leave for larger metropolitan areas such as Toronto.
This is often due to the increased cost of living, which is only increased by the requirement for car ownership in many Northwestern Ontario communities.
By providing direct public transit access to every street corner across Thunder Bay and other Northwestern Ontario communities, Aurora Borealis believes that a significant barrier will be removed for those contemplating starting a career in the North.
For more information, please feel free to contact Benjamin at fedoruk.b@yahoo.com.
