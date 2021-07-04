Synergy North has changed how they will notify customers about planned power interruptions.
They were notifying customers by mail, but are now using phone messages.
Customers are asked to update their personal contact information with the power utility so they receive the planned power interruption notifications affecting their neighbourhoods.
The system went into effect in June and customers will be called with a recording that details the information about a planned power interruption ahead of time.
For customers who miss the call, a voicemail message will be left. The new process will be able to notify customers more effectively and frequently, claims Synergy North.
To update contact information, customers can contact Synergy North at 1-833-428-1451 or via email at customerservice@synergynorth.ca.
