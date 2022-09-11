From 1883 to the 1930s, grain elevators played a critical role in the development of Thunder Bay.
During this period, the twin cities have served as the shipping point for wheat and grain being transported from Western Canada, and as the amount of grain increased, more facilities had to be constructed to hold it.
Some of the earliest elevators in the city’s history have either been destroyed by fire or demolished, but there are some that are still standing today.
One such elevator is the Fort William Elevator Co. F elevator.
This complex can be seen either from across the train tracks on Gore Street east or from the James Street swing bridge that crosses the Kaministiquia River.
In September, 1912, the Fort William Elevator Co. began to lay the foundation for this large elevator on the northern bank of the Kaministiquia River. Construction began in the spring of 1913 and was performed by 300-400 men.
By the fall of that year, the elevator was completed and began to operate in October. At the time, Fort William’s newspaper, the Daily Times Journal, boasted that it would have the “busiest spouts in the British Empire” and would be one of the most “modern” grain terminals in the area.
The elevator's two main buildings, its workhouse and storage annex, were both constructed of reinforced concrete. Very little wood was used in the construction, so little that the Times Journal stated that there was not enough wood for a “good box of matches.”
The property was furnished with equipment for separating, cleaning, drying and storing different kinds of grain and could hold a total capacity of 1,750,000 bushels.
Adjacent to the main buildings was a powerhouse that powered the entire elevator with a combination of steam power and electricity.
According to an article in the Times Journal, this combination allowed the facility to work continually without having to slow operations to conserve energy, making it the “fastest elevator at the Lakehead.”
According to the elevator’s last manager, Maurice Mailhot, this powerhouse provided enough energy to power the four elevators that were in the vicinity, including elevator F.
By 1920, the elevator was designated by the company as elevator F.
Years later, it was purchased by Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and was named “Saskatchewan Pool 10.” However, according to Mailhot, the elevators that were located on the upper Kam River became obsolete and the companies who owned them, including Saskatchewan Pool, closed and sold them.
Pool 10 was sold to the company of Western Grain By-Products Storage Ltd. in January, 1980.
Under Western Gain, the elevator’s operations focused on receiving and shipping grain byproducts — leftover grains from the screening and cleaning process. In 1985, the facility shut down for one season.
When it reopened, its workforce began to work with “specialty crops” such as mustard seeds and maple peas, which were shipped to foreign markets.
But by the year 2018, the obsolete status of the facility and its equipment meant that the company could not keep up with the pace of the grain industry and the elevator was shut down.
Elevator F still stands in its place and serves as a reminder of the great industry that helped develop the city as well as the workers and managers who contributed to it. The author would like to thank Mailhot, the Friends of the Grain Elevators, and the staff of the City of Thunder Bay Archives for helping to provide information for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.