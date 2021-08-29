The emerald ash borer is the main invasive species insect of concern in the city of Thunder Bay.
An injection contractor is preforming the injections on select trees for the year in the city.
“They are injecting the trees with bio-pesticide called Tree Agent — derived from the seed of the neem tree — that is all held within the tree and there is no spraying,” Robert Scott, emerald ash borer services co-ordinator, told The Chronicle-Journal last month.
A three-quarter-inch hole is drilled in the sapwood and a pressurized canister is fitted in the hole and the tree draws the chemical up into its sapwood through the process of transpiration. The chemical moves through the sapwood and into the leaves of the tree. The work is being performed by Green Drop from Winnipeg.
“Within the city (the emerald ash borer) is not a considerable concern only because we are managing it so well,” said Scott.
“We think it is on a two-year life-cycle, which is yet to be confirmed by the Canadian Forest Service.”
In Minnesota it has been confirmed that the emerald ash borer, in climates that face extended periods of cold below 30 C, can take two-years to develop. It will spend an additional year as larva growing under the bark.
“We are pretty confident that is helping slow the spread,” said Scott, about the climate and the work that has already gone into keeping emerald ash borer under-control since it was detected in the city in 2017.
The emerald ash borer was discovered in southern Ontario in 2002, giving the city about 14 years of information about the insect that has killed millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.
A monitoring program is also taking place that determines where the insect is located in the city. There are 50 traps in the city that are checked every two weeks.
Meanwhile, the gypsy moth has been deemed a serious problem in southern Ontario and is being monitored in the region. The city is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency regarding it, but there is no established population here.
“There is like one or two they catch occasionally . . . but I imagine it will be here eventually because we have plenty of caterpillars here like the forest tent caterpillar, as an example, that survive the winter here and the mourning cloak butterflies are also pretty common,” said Scott.
An invasive plant management strategy plan is being developed for the city.
“With that we would like to see some changes to the property standard bylaw . . . it is basically structure for the city and contractors to follow in respect to invasive plants,” said Scott.
Part of that will involve monitoring the plants to keep track of calls for service and provide material to assist in their removal.
Invasive plants of concern include Himalayan balsam and Japanese knotweed. So far there is no giant hogweed weed in the region. Calls of concern have been received but they have been found to be cow parsnip, which is native that looks similar to giant hogweed.
Invasive phragmites are like a tall grass. The city is working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Transportation regarding it because a lot of that is along the Thunder Bay Expressway. Some of those locations have been treated with a herbicide.
Garlic mustard is also present in the city and that is being pulled by EcoSuperior and the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists.
Honeysuckle of the European variety is also present in the community — but so far findings are few and far between, said Scott.
This year the city is planting 1,300 trees — the highest number of annual plantings. The city is also working on a feasibility study for a municipal tree nursery that could help supplement the tree planting efforts with high- quality trees.
Scott said there would be a cost savings by purchasing whips — unbranched young tree seedlings — that would cost a couple of dollars each versus buying a full-sized tree that would cost between $120 to $250 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.