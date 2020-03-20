Thunder Bay’s municipal emergency control group (MECG) met on Thursday to discuss the ongoing management of the COVID-19 crisis.
In a news release issued on Thursday, Mayor Bill Mauro said he knows this is a challenging time for everyone and he appreciates the work fo the group and the city’s community partners.
“I want everyone to know that the City of Thunder Bay is taking this very seriously and we’re working in close coordination with public health and our community partners,” he said.
