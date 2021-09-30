Public health officials reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Rainy River district on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases west of Thunder Bay to six.
The Rainy River district, which includes Emo, accounted for four of the active cases, according to the Northwestern Health Unit.
On Tuesday, the health unit warned that COVID-19 infections in the Emo area “may be more widespread than it appears.”
“Until the risk is lower, people in the Emo area are urged to avoid larger gatherings, especially indoors,” the health unit said.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday.
Both cases are travel-related and in the Thunder Bay area.
There are five active cases in the district.
City of Thunder Bay and public health officials are urging caution in the community as COVID-19 cases remain high in provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan.
“Our community is in a good place right now, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts so far in helping to keep our COVID numbers low and vaccination numbers high,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release. “But we cannot underestimate the variants that still exist, and their ability to show up here and spread very quickly, especially as we move into colder weather and more indoor activity.”
Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, said the Thunder Bay district has come through and it’s reassuring to see the region’s high vaccination rate and low case numbers.
“Although we are in a very good circumstance going into winter, things can change very quickly with this virus,” she said.
She added vaccine clinics at the CLE Coliseum and local pharmacies are still giving out the COVID vaccine to anyone who wants it.
“COVID-19 is still a risk and can seemingly appear out of nowhere,” she said. “It continues to be vitally important, even with our positive conditions, to follow public health measures and get vaccinated with both doses as quickly as possible.”
