A 32-year-old Emo man was charged with impaired driving and numerous other offences Wednesday morning after provincial police sought a car that had failed to stop near Timmins.
Police said officers were on the lookout for a suspect car just before 9 a.m. while responding to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 south of Matheson.
The car and two occupants were located later the same morning in a rural area outside Timmins, police said.
In addition to the impaired driving offence, Benjamin Draper was charged with 20 other offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, seven counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of an illegal substance, driving with cannabis readily available and using unauthorized licence plates, a provincial news release said Friday.
Also charged, the release said, was 29-year-old West Grey Township resident Holly Rogers with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an illegal substance and having a vehicle permit without insurance. West Grey is in southwestern Ontario.
Draper, who remains in custody, is to appear in Timmins court on March 24, the release said. Rogers has been released and is to appear in Timmins court on May 19.
None of the charges against either accused have been proven in court.
