Celebrating flag raising

From left, Thunder Pride director at large Alisha Gosselin-Quick, Lakehead school board chairperson Ellen Chambers and Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay president Jason Veltri celebrate the raising of the Pride and transgender flags at the Lakehead Public Schools board office on Friday afternoon.

 Jodi Lundmark

For Alisha Gosselin-Quick, growing up queer meant feeling alone in school.

“We didn’t have (gender and sexuality alliances) or the Pride flag,” they said.

As a director at large for Thunder Pride, Gosselin-Quick was outside the Lakehead Public Schools’ board office on Friday afternoon as the school board raised the Pride and transgender flags to celebrate Pride month.

