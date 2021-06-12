For Alisha Gosselin-Quick, growing up queer meant feeling alone in school.
“We didn’t have (gender and sexuality alliances) or the Pride flag,” they said.
As a director at large for Thunder Pride, Gosselin-Quick was outside the Lakehead Public Schools’ board office on Friday afternoon as the school board raised the Pride and transgender flags to celebrate Pride month.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
