The first of a series of Cafe Takeovers, initiated by the Thunder Bay
Community Economic Development Commission (CDEC), saw several
business owners and entrepreneurs turn out at the Up Shot Cafe on
Thursday to learn about supportive programming and funding for their
businesses.
Representatives from the CEDC, Paro Centre for Women’s Enterprise,
Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Thunder Bay Ventures, and
Ingenuity, Lakehead University’s student business incubator space,
were on hand to answer questions and promote the many services they
offer for entrepreneurs.
Ryan Moore, a small business development officer with the CEDC,
coordinated the gathering and says he wasn’t sure if people are quite
ready to go back to big huge events yet, so this type of information
gathering is a “nice way to just break the ice.”
“As an organization that supports small businesses or entrepreneurs
who are looking to start their business, we meet a lot of clients to
provide assistance where we can, and the past couple of years, it’s
all been virtual,” said Moore.
“It’s really hard to make those connections with the entrepreneurs
and really show our empathy on it when it’s through a video screen.”
Moore said this is a good way to bring back networking with each
other, again, with the entrepreneurs and support providers, including
financial or lending institutions that stopped in throughout the day.
“We’ve only seen the 2D version of people for two years, and now we
can actually shake their hand and have a cup of coffee with them,” he
said.
Moore shared information about their Starter Company Plus program,
the digital Main Street program and their BTI app program and says
it’s a lot easier for them to get that message to the entrepreneurs
when they are talking to them in person versus emailing them or
telling them over Zoom.
“It’s just a way to sort of rebuild our connections with our clients,
and hopefully build some new clients and just provide as much
information as we can where it’s needed, ‘’ she said.
Kirsten Kabernicka, project coordinator with the CEDC, says coming
out of COVID is a critical time to reconnect.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had any in-person events really and
to connect with them in person and be able to connect them with other
community partners is really critical,” said Kabernick.
“It really makes a difference when they’re especially looking to
start up their business and expand coming out of COVID.”
Kendall Williams, executive director of the Northwest Ontario
Innovation Centre says that it’s been hard to build relationships
virtually the last few years.
“It’s important for us service providers to get into the community
and move through the community to make (things) more accessible to
people,” she said.
The Innovation Centre typically works with companies that would be
considered innovative in nature and offers a few different programs
to them.
“Our business technology improvement fund, is a funding program for
all businesses that they can access to adopt technologies to make
them more effective and efficient,” said Williams.
“We have other programs like our Trailblazer program that helps
people at the idea stage to validate their idea and make sure there’s
a market before they get too far.”
The centre offers a variety of programs depending on what stage the
entrepreneurs are at and Williams says their reason for attending the
session on Thursday is to connect with those entrepreneurs to help
them figure out the right path with their organization or one of the
other participating organizations.
Bridget Posthuma, a business development advisor with the centre, was
on hand to inform inquiring entrepreneurs about their funding programs.
“I’m just trying to reconnect again,” she said.
“We have the BTIF, which is funding to implement technology into your
business and we also have the Next Level Program which helps take
businesses to that next level through manufacturing products and
funding support for equipment.
“So if you’re looking to grow your business, they can help fund
equipment.”
The centre now offers a new co-working space on the Confederation
College campus where people can acquire passes to come work there for
the day using it as their office.
Alyson MacKay, the manager of the business incubator Ingenuity on
campus at Lakehead University, participated in the session to remind
people of their business supports.
“We just want to make it a bit more accessible to our business
supports and give everyone an idea that there’s a lot of resources in
Thunder Bay that maybe they’re not aware of,” said MacKay.
“We all work closely together as an entrepreneurial ecosystem so to
get together, gives us a little time to chat as well and meet some
new people and make it a bit more accessible for entrepreneurship and
Thunder Bay.”
Over at Thunder Bay Ventures, Justin Kreczmer, their business lending
officer, says it’s great to be back in the community to meet with all
our partners to help spur some entrepreneurship in the community and
in the region to help get businesses back on their feet.
“We’re here to meet with our partners and help develop our network in
the community and strengthen the local entrepreneur programs that
we’re all promoting,” said Kreczmer.
“We’ve just introduced our micro loan to the market which is small
loans up to $25,000, which are designed to help with a quick
turnaround — or the faster than normal turnaround — to get funding
into startups and get them going as fast as we can, whether it’s
operating capital or expansion or things along that line.”
Karen Evans, the lead business counselor with Paro Centre for
Women’s Enterprise, wanted to remind women that coming out of the
pandemic, they are there to support women entrepreneurs, from startup
all the way through growth and scale-up.
“We’ve developed a lot of different programs to help them regardless
of where they are and regardless of where their comfort levels are,
so we can work with them remotely, we can work with them in person if
need be,” said Evans.
“We have programs that are for those in the growth stage or the
Elevate program for companies that are at a quarter of a million or
higher in sales.”
PARO, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, works with
its clients to help them find peer support and the funding they need.
During the pandemic, PARO expanded province-wide offering a vast
array of networks to people.
“We have access to clients and partners in different areas and that
can help benefit the clients,” she said.
“We also developed our business to business database. Clients visit
our website to register for that and if they would like to be listed
on it, and it’s a way of helping businesses support women in business
and having a place to find out who is who.”
Evans added that they are there to support women that are in business
or are looking to be in business, right from the ideation to start-up
to growth to scale-up phases.
“We work with them all the way through with different programs that
are developed for whatever level they’re at and we’ll connect them
with the appropriate counselor or business growth advisor to work
with them on their business journey,” she said.
Meanwhile, watch for future Cafe Takeovers where entrepreneurs can
learn more about the road to success.
