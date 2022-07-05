Coffee Takeovers boosting business

From left, Ryan Moore, small business development officer and

Kirsten Kabernicka, project coordinator, both with the CEDC; Bridget

Posthuma, business development advisor and Kendall Williams,

executive director of the Northwest Ontario Innovation Center; Alyson

MacKay, manager of the business incubator Ingenuity at Lakehead

University; Justin Kreczmer, business lending officer, with Thunder

Bay Ventures and Karen Evans, the lead business councellor with Paro

Centre for Women’s Enterprise, enjoy a coffee during their

information session at the Up Shot Cafe on May Street on Thursday.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

The first of a series of Cafe Takeovers, initiated by the Thunder Bay

Community Economic Development Commission (CDEC), saw several

business owners and entrepreneurs turn out at the Up Shot Cafe on

Thursday to learn about supportive programming and funding for their

businesses.

Representatives from the CEDC, Paro Centre for Women’s Enterprise,

Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Thunder Bay Ventures, and

Ingenuity, Lakehead University’s student business incubator space,

were on hand to answer questions and promote the many services they

offer for entrepreneurs.

Ryan Moore, a small business development officer with the CEDC,

coordinated the gathering and says he wasn’t sure if people are quite

ready to go back to big huge events yet, so this type of information

gathering is a “nice way to just break the ice.”

“As an organization that supports small businesses or entrepreneurs

who are looking to start their business, we meet a lot of clients to

provide assistance where we can, and the past couple of years, it’s

all been virtual,” said Moore.

“It’s really hard to make those connections with the entrepreneurs

and really show our empathy on it when it’s through a video screen.”

Moore said this is a good way to bring back networking with each

other, again, with the entrepreneurs and support providers, including

financial or lending institutions that stopped in throughout the day.

“We’ve only seen the 2D version of people for two years, and now we

can actually shake their hand and have a cup of coffee with them,” he

said.

Moore shared information about their Starter Company Plus program,

the digital Main Street program and their BTI app program and says

it’s a lot easier for them to get that message to the entrepreneurs

when they are talking to them in person versus emailing them or

telling them over Zoom.

“It’s just a way to sort of rebuild our connections with our clients,

and hopefully build some new clients and just provide as much

information as we can where it’s needed, ‘’ she said.

Kirsten Kabernicka, project coordinator with the CEDC, says coming

out of COVID is a critical time to reconnect.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had any in-person events really and

to connect with them in person and be able to connect them with other

community partners is really critical,” said Kabernick.

“It really makes a difference when they’re especially looking to

start up their business and expand coming out of COVID.”

Kendall Williams, executive director of the Northwest Ontario

Innovation Centre says that it’s been hard to build relationships

virtually the last few years.

“It’s important for us service providers to get into the community

and move through the community to make (things) more accessible to

people,” she said.

The Innovation Centre typically works with companies that would be

considered innovative in nature and offers a few different programs

to them.

“Our business technology improvement fund, is a funding program for

all businesses that they can access to adopt technologies to make

them more effective and efficient,” said Williams.

“We have other programs like our Trailblazer program that helps

people at the idea stage to validate their idea and make sure there’s

a market before they get too far.”

The centre offers a variety of programs depending on what stage the

entrepreneurs are at and Williams says their reason for attending the

session on Thursday is to connect with those entrepreneurs to help

them figure out the right path with their organization or one of the

other participating organizations.

Bridget Posthuma, a business development advisor with the centre, was

on hand to inform inquiring entrepreneurs about their funding programs.

“I’m just trying to reconnect again,” she said.

“We have the BTIF, which is funding to implement technology into your

business and we also have the Next Level Program which helps take

businesses to that next level through manufacturing products and

funding support for equipment.

“So if you’re looking to grow your business, they can help fund

equipment.”

The centre now offers a new co-working space on the Confederation

College campus where people can acquire passes to come work there for

the day using it as their office.

Alyson MacKay, the manager of the business incubator Ingenuity on

campus at Lakehead University, participated in the session to remind

people of their business supports.

“We just want to make it a bit more accessible to our business

supports and give everyone an idea that there’s a lot of resources in

Thunder Bay that maybe they’re not aware of,” said MacKay.

“We all work closely together as an entrepreneurial ecosystem so to

get together, gives us a little time to chat as well and meet some

new people and make it a bit more accessible for entrepreneurship and

Thunder Bay.”

Over at Thunder Bay Ventures, Justin Kreczmer, their business lending

officer, says it’s great to be back in the community to meet with all

our partners to help spur some entrepreneurship in the community and

in the region to help get businesses back on their feet.

“We’re here to meet with our partners and help develop our network in

the community and strengthen the local entrepreneur programs that

we’re all promoting,” said Kreczmer.

“We’ve just introduced our micro loan to the market which is small

loans up to $25,000, which are designed to help with a quick

turnaround — or the faster than normal turnaround — to get funding

into startups and get them going as fast as we can, whether it’s

operating capital or expansion or things along that line.”

Karen Evans, the lead business counselor with Paro Centre for

Women’s Enterprise, wanted to remind women that coming out of the

pandemic, they are there to support women entrepreneurs, from startup

all the way through growth and scale-up.

“We’ve developed a lot of different programs to help them regardless

of where they are and regardless of where their comfort levels are,

so we can work with them remotely, we can work with them in person if

need be,” said Evans.

“We have programs that are for those in the growth stage or the

Elevate program for companies that are at a quarter of a million or

higher in sales.”

PARO, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, works with

its clients to help them find peer support and the funding they need.

During the pandemic, PARO expanded province-wide offering a vast

array of networks to people.

“We have access to clients and partners in different areas and that

can help benefit the clients,” she said.

“We also developed our business to business database. Clients visit

our website to register for that and if they would like to be listed

on it, and it’s a way of helping businesses support women in business

and having a place to find out who is who.”

Evans added that they are there to support women that are in business

or are looking to be in business, right from the ideation to start-up

to growth to scale-up phases.

“We work with them all the way through with different programs that

are developed for whatever level they’re at and we’ll connect them

with the appropriate counselor or business growth advisor to work

with them on their business journey,” she said.

Meanwhile, watch for future Cafe Takeovers where entrepreneurs can

learn more about the road to success.