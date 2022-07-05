From left, Ryan Moore, small business development officer and

Kirsten Kabernicka, project coordinator, both with the CEDC; Bridget

Posthuma, business development advisor and Kendall Williams,

executive director of the Northwest Ontario Innovation Center; Alyson

MacKay, manager of the business incubator Ingenuity at Lakehead

University; Justin Kreczmer, business lending officer, with Thunder

Bay Ventures and Karen Evans, the lead business councellor with Paro

Centre for Women’s Enterprise, enjoy a coffee during their

information session at the Up Shot Cafe on May Street on Thursday.