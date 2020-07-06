A group of Thunder Bay entrepreneurs will be getting assistance from the Starter Company Plus program.
The program offered by the Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre is a training program for people starting a new business, purchasing a business or expanding.
“The majority of the program is focused on training,” said Kirsten Kabernick, program co-ordinator for the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission.
The training component lasts from a month to a month and a half, with participants learning different topics including writing a business plan.
Once the training portion is completed, they use the business plan to apply for a $5,000 grant. If approved, they can use the money on a specific project outlined for their business.
Another key element to what the Starter Company Plus program offers is mentorship.
They are paired with a entrepreneur in a similar business sector.
“We do all the matching up and we try and make sure it is a good fit before the mentoring begins,” said Kabernick.
Many of those mentors continue working with their entrepreneurs even after the program has been completed.
When the pandemic started a group was just selected for training.
“At that point we really had to completely re-evaluate the program and say, OK, we need to pivot ourselves to be able to provide the training online,” said Kabernick.
“It is critical for a lot of businesses to have the resources that we provide, even in the training alone, to help them figure out what their next steps are and where they need to go,” she added.
Ananda Studios, Greenstone-Superior Landscaping, Jennifer Bull Physiotherapy, Noles Media, North Superior Art Therapy Services, Rhonda’s Hair Design and Esthetics (soon to be 03/04 Beauty), and The Nola Shop, have been named as the successful participants in the second round of the 2020 Starter Company Plus program.
Four of those businesses are startups, two are expansions, and one is a purchase of an existing business.
“CEDC's Starter Company Plus program provides an incredible opportunity for startup businesses to develop and flourish within the community,” said Shaye Mascarin of Ananda Studios in a news release.
“Not only does the funding cover various expenses, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it will help keep businesses afloat,” added Mascarin.
An additional $75,000 in funding has been approved by the CEDC board of directors to assist 15 more businesses to take part in the Starter Company Plus program.
Now a total of 29 small businesses will be able to benefit from the program, which is the most in a one-year period for the program.
