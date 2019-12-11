Wayne Neegan believes that communication is key in keeping Matawa First Nation communities working together in a changing environment.
On Tuesday, Neegan joined the Matawa Environment Gathering, a three-day conference held at the Valhalla Inn for community members to discuss their values related to water, animals, and important places while observing and recording environmental changes.
“It’s good for understanding what our communities’ priorities are when we are harvesting our resources from the land,” said Neegan, a community communications liaison officer from Constance Lake First Nation that is about 500 kilometres east of Thunder Bay. “When we come together like this we understand the whole region.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.