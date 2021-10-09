Researchers studying the natural habitat around a proposed underground storage site for nuclear waste near Ignace are using a special type of technology, says the agency behind the project.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization in conjunction with the University of Guelph has been employing environmental DNA in their studies of surface water, shallow groundwater, air, soil, farm products, plants and animals, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.
Environmental DNA “is a non-invasive technology to detect what species are present by looking at DNA that is naturally shed by animals,” the release said.
“The data collected will inform the NWMO’s ongoing environmental baseline monitoring program,” it added.
Similar research techniques are being conducted at the other potential site NWMO is considering: South Bruce in southwestern Ontario.
NWMO wants to choose a site by 2023. If approved, the storage facility for spent nuclear-reactor rods wouldn’t be operational until sometime in the 2040s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.