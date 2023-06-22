JP Gladu, the principal of Mokwateh and former president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), presented his take on Economic Reconciliation is our Competitive Edge on Tuesday to a gathering of local business operators as part of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Apex Speaker series. The timely presentation was held in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Gladu says there’s a tipping point in Canada when it comes to Indigenous relationships and partnerships.
“And what’s fascinating is that much of Canada still doesn’t quite get it,” he said. “When you look at the progression of the Indigenous economy and what the blockages are, certainly we’re not a monolith,” he said. “There are all sorts of opportunities to challenge them.”
Gladu says the key to unlocking Canada’s competitiveness is unlocking the potential in the Indigenous communities.
“Communities actually get opportunities to participate in projects not only in the supply chain but it’s also as equity for us. Equity is a form of consent and we’re starting to see billion-dollar projects now that are being co-owned by Indigenous communities from the energy sector to fisheries to retail downtown space,” he said. “It’s a way to unlock the Indigenous potential.”
Gladu noted the reward here in Canada is really about unlocking the business economy.
“It’s building real meaningful partnerships through equity through the supply chain, through employment, through regulatory joint processes, and increasing our competitiveness globally because we really have a hard time now getting projects built in this country,” he said. “And largely it’s because of the fractured relationships with Indigenous groups.”
Gladu does recognize the growth of Indigenous businesses in Northwestern Ontario.
“There are multiple mining projects going on in our region and our First Nations across the projects are now developing businesses to get in line with procurement,” he said. “We are also interested in tax benefit agreements or partnership agreements that recognize that we’re going to be part of the development of the project. We help companies like the lithium projects, where we give access to the company right through our reserve lands to access the site.”
