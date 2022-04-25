The elderly, small children and those with medical issues are to be among the first to be evacuated today from Kashechewan First Nation as the James Bay community braces for the prospect of spring flooding.
A Kashechewan news release said Friday the community’s vulnerable population are to be airlifted to Kapuskasing as a precaution.
About 2,000 people live at Kashechewan, which often experiences spring flooding when melting snow causes the Albany River to swell its banks.
The community declared a state of emergency on April 13 after an assessment determined that due to a “colder than average winter, ice thickness is greater than normal, posing an increased risk for ice jams to occur.”
About 1,100 people have registered to be airlifted to the band’s traditional trapline and hunting grounds to wait out the flood, the release said.
