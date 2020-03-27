Indigenous people who live at Northwestern Ontario remote fly-in reserves, and may have to be evacuated due to spring flooding, could face fewer options than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa warned Thursday.
Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) pointed to a looming situation in Kashechewan First Nation, which could be the first community requiring being forced to evacuate.
In a joint news release, Mamakwa and fellow NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) noted “towns that have welcomed Kashechewan evacuees in the past, like Kapuskasing, Timmins, Cochrane and Cornwall, are on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic and concentrating on their local preparedness — and rightly so.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.