After nearly two months, evacuees from Neskantaga First Nation started to return home on Friday.
The 260 residents from the remote First Nation community have been staying in a Thunder Bay hotel after an oily sheen was found in their reservoir on Oct. 19. It forced the shut-off of their running water and a state of emergency was declared.
The community has had a boil water advisory for 25 years, one of the longest in Canada.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.