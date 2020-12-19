Helping with their belongings

Thunder Bay firefighters load the belongings of Neskantaga First Nation evacuees into a van on Friday in Thunder Bay.

 Brent Linton

After nearly two months, evacuees from Neskantaga First Nation started to return home on Friday.

The 260 residents from the remote First Nation community have been staying in a Thunder Bay hotel after an oily sheen was found in their reservoir on Oct. 19. It forced the shut-off of their running water and a state of emergency was declared.

The community has had a boil water advisory for 25 years, one of the longest in Canada.

