he first flight carrying forest fire evacuees from Eabametoong First Nation landed at Thunder Bay International Airport on Wednesday.
On board were about 35 people, who came in around 1:30 p.m., and were chosen to be the first to be evacuated as heavy smoke, flames and ash threatened their community.
'The first people coming out (of the community) are what we call the most vulnerable," said Chief Harvey Yesno, of Eabametoong First Nation, also known as Fort Hope.
