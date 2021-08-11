When evacuated members of Deer Lake First Nation heard they are going home, many said the first thing they would do was return to the lake, said Doreen Rae, who has been volunteering as an activity co-ordinator.
The Deer Lake First Nation residents were evacuated on July 5 to Thunder Bay, Cochrane, and Cornwall due to the smoke hazards from raging forest fires in the region.
