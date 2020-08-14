Despite the work of fire crews to limit the spread of the forest fire threatening the community of Red Lake, the blaze is still just two kilometres from the municipality.
After a reduction in smoke on Wednesday, the fire had been mapped at 552 hectares as of Thursday afternoon, down from the earlier estimate of 750 hectares. It was just kilometres from the Buffalo neighbourhood and Madsen areas.
The Municipality of Red Lake includes the communities of Red Lake, Madsen, Balmertown, Cochenour, McKenzie Island and Starratt-Olsen.
