Some businesswomen in Thunder Bay have come together to recognize International Women’s Day next week by hosting Women in Company, a celebration of women in business, at Goods and Co.
Marlo Ellis, the founder and chief executive officer of The Uncommon Woman, a global empowerment platform for women, has teamed with Maelyn Hurley of Goods and Co.; Erin Sisco, the founder of Alliance Network; and Kathleen Sawdo, owner of Sister Bear designs, to host the two-day event.
“It’s an opportunity to bring women of Thunder Bay together who are business owners, or women who aren’t business owners, who just want to be in that really amazing energy and connect,” Ellis said.
“Thunder Bay is just small enough that you recognize these people all the time but we don’t actually often have an opportunity to connect with them and build a relationship because we might not be in the same friend circles or we might be in different industries. What we’re trying to do is create this neutral zone where everybody can come in and just celebrate being a woman and also get to know one another to start to create this really powerful network.”
Ellis says their vision is to “amplify” the event to a regional size to bring people to Thunder Bay from across Northwestern Ontario and beyond.
Things kick off Tuesday evening with a panel of the four discussing what it’s like to be a woman in business, followed by a live question-and-answer segment involving the audience.
On Wednesday, International Women’s Day, the group will host the Alliance Lunch at Woodside Bar located inside Goods and Co., where Sisco will give a presentation to the luncheon guests.
The event will wind down at Woodside Bar with a mixer from 4-6 p.m., complete with live music and the raffle of luxury gifts.
Tickets are $50 and are available through Eventbrite. Proceeds for the event will support Beendigen.
