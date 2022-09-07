Nipigon was blessed with such great weather on the weekend it was inevitable that the 57 annual Fall Fishing/Ball Festival would be a success.
Record crowds swarmed the community centre, the ball fields, the classic car display and the outdoor food venue on Saturday afternoon, setting records that day.
Stage entertainment was spectacular this year, culminating with Chris Campbell, Fenyxfyre — dare devil, escape artist and the show stopper, eating and blowing fire.
The festival opened with the 5k run/walk on Friday, under one of the hottest evenings this summer. Fortunately, all participants made it safely, with visitor Darcy Arends crossing the finish line first, followed closely by local Nicole Eckert.
Other top winners included Brendan Button, James Toykaala (first local male), Jamie Lynn and Reece Ratcliffe with the fastest family time and four-year-old Mirabel Silta the youngest.
Saturday was a salmon, one-day derby with John Blakely reeling in a 6.33 kg salmon, to win $1,000 cash; followed by Grayson Pitre with a 5.35 kg, and third Tyler Jean with a 5.26 kg fish.
There were 24 great draw prizes given out. Anglers commented on the fast and high waters of the Nipigon River, which did affect some of the boats being able to navigate the fast spots in the river.
It was also reported that at the most popular spot, Alexander Landing dam, both sides of the highway were the only places left to park.
There were incredibly long lines to the outdoor food booths, with the Mini-Donuts and Petra Catering and Baking coming for the first time, the latter offering a new experience, for many, of Mediterranean food.
In the arena, the Catholic Women’s League, which has been there in the same spot for all 57 years, sold out of pies by 3 o’clock on Saturday.
There were so many events taking place that people could be there for all three days, keeping busy with inflatables, family foot races, Science North, stage entertainment that included first-time participants the Ukrainian dancers, Japanese drummers, and fire thriller Fenyxfyre; slo pitch for four days, booths offering everything from crafts to jewelry, information, a pancake breakfast, a spaghetti supper, the parade with thanks to the Pipers and Shriners, a kids’ fireman’s challenge, beer gardens, a giant penny auction, the return of the loonie baskets, senior appreciation with free coffee and cake, Huck Finn kids fish derby with 65 entries and cash prizes from the Nipigon Elks, a dance social, a comedy night, a movie night and attendance draws.
Thanks go to all those involved in planning and volunteering for the festival, and of course to all those who attended making it a success.
• • •
This summer has been different at the Nipigon Marina. In anticipation that the National Marine Conservation and Parks Canada were to begin construction on the property at the marina, which was formerly the camping area, town council had decided there would be no formal camping. But the construction did not happen and people with tents and campers continued to show up, to find they were being allowed to camp in that parking lot or more favourably in a smaller camping area right on the river.
It was busy every night and travellers were soon passing the word that you could camp right on the Nipigon River, for free. The kiosk was staffed later in the summer and the attendant, Todd Clearwater, recorded tourists from all parts of the world stopping to camp and to rave about Nipigon and Northwestern Ontario.
Social media can be powerful, and this proved true with all the comments being passed to the attendant. One such person, on a motorcycle, stopped to talk.
Visiting Nipigon was on his bucket list, because when he joined the Navy as a young man, his first ship was the HMS Nipigon. This summer also, despite or because the river was so high, anglers were catching every species of fish in the river, right opposite the waterfront.
With 20 teams in the Slo-Pitch tournament, the Reds came out on top in the late Monday afternoon game.
• • •
Nipigon is for now the home of Marina Zatulina and her children Mika and Danyil, from Ukraine.
Sarah and Pierre Pellerin, nurse and teacher, worked with several agencies these past few months to provide a home for the family, with Marina’s mother expected later this month. Marina’s husband is still in the army in Ukraine. The Pellerins have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local residents and organizations who have offered financial help, money to help with clothing, toys and medicals.
Recently members of St. Mary’s Church presented the family with a cheque. The money raised was done by the church members at the Live from the Rock fest in Red Rock, where they sold material pouches that included knife, fork and spoon, for festival goers to use for food they purchased.
Mika started school this week at George O’Neill, in kindergarten. Both children attended events at the Fishing Festival, with three-year-old Danyil taking part in every foot race possible, including the sack race, a sack that he could easily have hidden in.
• • •
Residents should watch for information from the Nipigon Library on a planned session with Kathy Sakamoto regarding fireproofing one’s property, such as reducing the trees and brush close to homes and camps.
• • •
August ended with the final ATV ride of a series, with over 45 machines and 80 participants.
The idea for ATV rides started with Andrew St. Jean last year and proved so popular he held regular ones each month this spring and summer. With St. Jean and Ted Clearwater checking out as many different trails as possible and those with spectacular views, each of the four rides could offer different routes but often included a stop at the popular ones.
Some riders love the mud, so a mud run started the season, and others included both mud and dry trails, with stops at the Black Sturgeon Dam and the Tower Lookout, the two most popular.
From the first ride last year to the final one this year, what a change, from 90 per cent quads in 2021 to 90 per cent side-by-sides for the final this year.
Every make and model, size and colour can be found when they get together and if there is a breakdown or a stuck-in-the-mud happening, there is always someone on hand to help.
The July and August events ended at the Nipigon Legion, with music and food provided. Prizes were part of the rides, all done by draw, including cash — often donated by an organization and lots of merchandise donated by individuals and businesses.
These events have put Nipigon on the map as the place to come to hit the back trails for hours.
