Schools and organizations across the city will be recognizing Orange Shirt Day today.
The day brings awareness to the impact residential schools had across the country and was inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, who at six years old, wore a new orange shirt for her first day of school at the St. Joseph Mission Residential School outside of Williams Lake, BC in 1973.
Phyllis had her shirt quickly taken away and replaced with a school uniform.
Orange Shirt Day has run annually for eight years on Sept. 30 because it was this time of year Indigenous children would be taken from their homes and brought to residential schools.
In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit is distributing about 2,000 orange shirts to Indigenous health-care partners to honour the children who survived the residential school systems and to remember those who didn’t survive.
In Thunder Bay, the city is partnering with the Thunder Bay Public Library and Boomers Drive-In for Orange Shirt Day.
City residents are encouraged to wear orange shirts and share photos on social media with the the hashtag #EveryChildMattersThunderBay.
Additionally, Boomers will be showing the film Indian Horse tonight with free admission and a virtual discussion about the film will take place on Thursday with Elders Ira Johnson and Ina Commanda. Details can be found at www.thunderbay.ca/IndigenousResources.
Lakehead University will also recognize the day with a presentation by Bob Baxter, who will share how the residential school system affected his life.
Baxter will be joined by Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins and Lakehead University president Moira McPherson as well as vice-provost of Indigenous initiatives Denise Baxter.
The university’s Orange Shirt Day presentation will begin at 10 a.m.
