Evergreen a United Neighbourhood is in need of secure funding and will not be able to remain open in Thunder Bay past March 31, 2020.
“We are doing everything we can to let people know we need to be here,” said Linda Bruins, the centre’s executive director.
“We are busier than we’ve ever been. Most days I have 40 kids after school — most are very young and from large families — I can’t imagine if we are not here . . . who’s going to look after these children?”
Coun. Shelby Ch’ng, meanwhile, has put forth a motion to council for support for the Evergreen centre to get them through this year, and Bruins will be there ready to advocate alongside Ch’ng.
Bruins invites everyone out to a rally at city hall at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, prior to the council meeting to show “support” for the youth centre.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
