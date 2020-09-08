Butterflies attempting to make landfall on Porphyry Island have been battling ferocious winds 40 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.
Watching these little insects in flight reminds us how brittle we can be against the elements, especially on this little Lake Superior island.
Winds on the water for the last week have been pretty intense due to big weather system upsets from southern hurricanes pushing the jet stream around.
