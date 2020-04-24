Thunder Bay’s mayor has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The declaration came into effect on Thursday at 2 p.m. until further notice.
“These are difficult times,” said Bill Mauro, in a news release. “As the public health responses continues to evolve, with additional testing and enhanced screening, pressures increase on us as a corporation to meet our staffing requirement.”
Mauro said the city needs to have all the tools available to them to continue critical and essential services to residents.
