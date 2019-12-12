By Jodi Lundmark, CJ staff
Heri Hamisi is free to be himself, or whatever he wants to be, now that he’s arrived in Thunder Bay.
Hamisi arrived in the country as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Nov. 28, just two months after Bay Village coffee owners Alan Forbes and Gary Mack began a fundraising campaign to sponsor the young man, a gay man fleeing persecution in his home country because of his sexual orientation.
Forbes and Mack decided earlier this fall to sponsor a single, gay male refugee to come to Canada and began fundraising through their coffeeshop and GoFundMe. They raised nearly $7,000 to help set Hamisi up with housing and other essential needs.
