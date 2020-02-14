A new exhibit celebrating black history and culture is now open at the Thunder Bay Museum.
The Roots of Freedom and Black Canadians in Sport, an exhibit by the Ontario Black History Society, was brought to Thunder Bay by the museum and the Caribbean African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay.
It showcases prominent people who have impacted society as well as some of the country’s top black athletes, including NHLer P.K. Subban and track star Perdita Felicien.
