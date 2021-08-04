An exhibit commemorating missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will be on display at Intercity Shopping Centre starting today.
The Legacy of Hope Waniskahtan Exhibit, hosted by Lakehead University’s Office of Indigenous Initiatives, aims to create awareness about the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous females and the 2SLGBTQ+ community and prevent future violence.
