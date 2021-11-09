An exhibit sharing the triumphs and realities of Indigenous veterans is on display at Lakehead University.
The Indigenous Veterans of Treaty 3, developed by the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre along with Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre and Glenn Jourdain of Couchiching, is up until Friday in the university’s Agora.
The exhibit focuses on both World Wars as well as other conflicts throughout Canadian history and highlights veterans — not only their accomplishments but setbacks.
Artifacts and displays highlighting veterans of Anishinabek Territory-Robinson Superior Treaty and Métis veterans are also included in the exhibit.
The public is welcome to come view the Indigenous Veterans of Treaty 3, but COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Visitors must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination using Lakehead’s mobile safety app. Masks are also mandatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.