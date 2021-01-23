Is Lake Superior home to a lone humpback whale that ended up more than
a little off-course?
Not likely. But a distinctive column of water that looked like it shot
out of a whale’s spout earlier this week near Marathon has left weather
experts scratching their heads.
“I’m stumped,” Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng admitted
Friday.
The water-column image, which has been circulating on Facebook, was
observed and photographed Tuesday afternoon by Marathon resident
Courtney Dubreuil in the area of Pebble Beach. Bluffs overlooking the
beach provide a panoramic view of the big lake.
“We were driving down there to take our dog for a walk and I just saw
it,” Dubreuil, a personal support worker, recalled Friday. “I said I’ve
got to get that on video.”
