Whale or water spout?

Marathon resident Courtney Dubreuil observed this column of water rise

up in Lake Superior earlier this week in the area of Pebble Beach.

 Courtney Dubreuil photo

Is Lake Superior home to a lone humpback whale that ended up more than

a little off-course?

Not likely. But a distinctive column of water that looked like it shot

out of a whale’s spout earlier this week near Marathon has left weather

experts scratching their heads.

“I’m stumped,” Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng admitted

Friday.

The water-column image, which has been circulating on Facebook, was

observed and photographed Tuesday afternoon by Marathon resident

Courtney Dubreuil in the area of Pebble Beach. Bluffs overlooking the

beach provide a panoramic view of the big lake.

“We were driving down there to take our dog for a walk and I just saw

it,” Dubreuil, a personal support worker, recalled Friday. “I said I’ve

got to get that on video.”

