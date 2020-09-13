The annual Doors Open Thunder Bay will explore the city’s 50 years of history digitally this year.
Doors Open allows city residents to explore significant historical, architectural and cultural sites. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the event going online this year with a series of video vignettes produced by Thunder Bay’s Damien Gilbert.
The exhibit, which features video, photography, archival images and web images, will be featured through the city’s website until Nov. 30.
Many of this year’s sites showcase the community’s progress as Thunder Bay celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
“Digital Doors Open Thunder Bay offers the opportunity to delve even deeper into the unique sites being featured,” said Laurie Abthorpe, heritage researcher.
“Through a combination of digital media opportunities we have been able to present content that offers a richer experience — one that will live well beyond our traditional in-person events.”
Sites featured this year include city hall, Thunder Bay tourist pagoda, the former and present Mary J.L. Black Library sites, Fort William National Historic Site, Courthouse hotel, St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School Memorial, Thunder Bay Museum and Sleeping Giant Brewing Company.
Digital Doors Open Thunder Bay 2020 is available online at www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/thunderbay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.