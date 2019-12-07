Closing arguments will be made in the extortion trial against Thunder Bay’s former mayor next week.
After three weeks of testinony from both the Crown and defence, evidence in the three-week trial concluded on Thursday and court convened briefly Friday morning to discuss when closing submissions would be made.
Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa and Mary Voss are each charged with extortion for allegedly threatening to disclose criminal allegations against an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, to the police if the indiviudal didn’t buy Voss a house in the fall of 2016.
Closing submissions will be made on Thursday, Dec. 13 starting at 11 a.m.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
