Some of us enjoy outdoor activities in the wintertime while others prefer to hibernate.
You might already know what kinds of activities your dog prefers in the winter, but if not, let your dog decide what they enjoy doing outside. While we want them to enjoy our activities, we need to leave room for compromise and put their comfort first. Look for signs that your dog is stressed or cold such as lifting their feet, slowing down or stopping, chewing snowballs out of their feet or shivering.
Some dogs may not be able to recognize when they have been outside too long, so it is important to check in with them periodically.
When the temperature is below freezing, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Dogs with shorter coats may become cold more quickly. Dogs with short noses — brachycephalic — may have a harder time breathing in extreme cold. Smaller dogs will also become colder faster.
If your dog needs regular haircuts, try to leave their hair a little longer in winter, keeping their feet trimmed so they don’t have snowballs between their toes. Puppies and senior dogs will also have a harder time in extreme weather as they are not able to regulate their body temperature as well.
Winter walking tips
It is important to have shorter, more energized walks. Try walking at a faster pace or incorporating some play. Go to a secluded area with a long line and practice some recall. Consider booties and a jacket for your dog. Have fun with it and pick out a trendy coat.
If you decide the weather is appropriate for a walk or play time outside, keep in mind the windchill should always be considered with the temperature. The ideal time to walk the dog is midday when the temperature has warmed up.
Try to walk in areas that are shovelled or cleared of snow. In cooler temperatures, play fetch or chase to keep moving and keep your dog’s body temperature up.
Dogs can catch hypothermia, so don’t leave them in the car during freezing temperatures.
Salt, sand and chemicals can become lodged between bare toes and cause irritation. Booties can provide good coverage and massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and other chemicals. Use pet-friendly ice melts whenever possible.
Holiday pet photographs
I know I take a lot of dog photos during holiday events. I wanted to share a few tips for achieving better photos.
First, be aware of the background. You want your dog to be the focus of the picture, so try to avoid things like litterboxes, bags of dog food, or a mess of toys in the background that could be a distraction. Also try to choose a backdrop where your dog’s fur colour will stand out.
Use the training exercises you have learned in classes such as stay, or go to mat, and hold a treat up or make some fun sounds to help them stay still and look at the camera.
Holiday pet photographs
I know I take a lot of dog photos during holiday events. I wanted to share a few tips for achieving better photos.
First, be aware of the background. You want your dog to be the focus of the picture, so try to avoid things like litterboxes, bags of dog food, or a mess of toys in the background that could be a distraction. Also try to choose a backdrop where your dog’s fur colour will stand out.
Use the training exercises you have learned in classes such as stay, or go to mat, and hold a treat up or make some fun sounds to help them stay still and look at the camera.
Take many pictures as their expression can change in seconds, also shoot from different angles. Remember that a relaxed dog looks much better in a picture than a dog who is being forced into a pose. Once you’re happy with some of your photos, you can sharpen up the photos using a free editing app on your phone. For example, cropping or enhancing the colour within the picture.
Anne-Marie Mayes is a registered veterinary technician, certified professional dog trainer, and dog behaviour consultant in Thunder Bay.onal dog trainer, and dog behaviour consultant in Thunder Bay.
