Northern Ontario municipalities will be able to tap into an annual $15-million provincial fund for infrastructure projects starting next month.
The Northern Ontario Resource Development program will be funded over five years by a share of revenue generated by industrial uses of minerals and forests.
The fund was developed in response to lobbying from municipal organizations.
“It’s great to see the government listening to us and other municipalities and organizations that lobbied” for the program, Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president Wendy Landry said Thursday in a news release.
The new fund “is not intended to replace existing funding from the province to municipalities,” the association noted.
