Educators will be ready to greet students on Tuesday as classes begin in-person for Thunder Bay elementary and high school students for the first time since March.
“We’re very excited,” said Allison Sargent, superintendent of education with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board. “We’re very grateful students are returning to the classroom.”
While public health guidelines like physical distancing, masking and hand washing will be in effect to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic virus, extracurricular activities like sports and music will return this school year.
Sargent said each class will still be its own cohort but there will be more sharing of materials in the classroom and other shared spaces like the gym.
“We are looking forward to less restrictions than last year,” she said.
“I think we want to acknowledge the last 18 months has been very challenging but we also want to acknowledge that both our students and staff have overcome some tremendous hurdles. I think we need to take pride in what we have achieved as a board. I think we need to walk through the next few weeks and maybe the next couple of months being patient, understanding and empathetic that this has been a journey for everybody and everybody’s path has been a little bit different. We need to focus on the positive.”
Students in Thunder Bay had to turn to remote learning in March when the city was experiencing a high number of COVID cases. A province-wide move to online learning later came into effect extending that time of virtual learning through to the end of the school year.
An anticipated fourth wave of the virus this fall with health and municipal officials worried about the potential spread of the delta variant of the COVID virus means school boards are ready to switch to remote learning if necessary.
“Because we had to pivot so many times over the last 18 months, we can do it very seamlessly right now,” said Sargent. “We have a very solid process in place.”
Lakehead Public Schools
AJ Keene, superintendent of education with Lakehead Public Schools, said they’ve been preparing for students to return but this last week has been a bit tricky with the Ministry of Education changing some protocols.
“It has been difficult to manage everything last minute,” he said. “However, we did have last year to build on in terms of protocols. We just had to revamp and revise as opposed to start from scratch.”
Overall, children will notice the return to learning will look much like it did when schools closed to in-person learning in March, said Keene.
Masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene routines will still be in place, but Keene said they are in a better position from a health and safety perspective to open now than the board was last fall.
“One of the biggest bits of good news we received is we can bring back extracurriculars,” he said, adding there will be precautions in place around those activities but students will also get to participate in field trips again, particularly to the Kingfisher outdoor education centre.
“Having those extracurriculars rounds out the full experience for kids,” said Keene, noting it will help many children deal with having to wear face masks and follow other heath guidelines if they can still engage in those extra activities.
Both school boards also informed staff on Friday of the province’s vaccination disclosure policy.
All staff, third-party contractors and volunteers working in schools are required to disclose their vaccination status by the end of the day on Sept. 7. Anyone who is not vaccinated will need to take a rapid antigen test twice a week.
“The government has not released the details of how that testing will occur,” said Keene.
Parents and students are reminded to use Ontario’s school screening tool every morning before heading to school. The screening tool can be found online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/school-screening.
