Snowarama is back next month just across the border to raise money for Easter Seals Kids.
The 18th edition of the snowmobiling event takes place Feb. 11 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino in Minnesota.
“For over four decades, Easter Seals has proudly worked with local partners to continue this time-honoured community event started by famous wrestler and dedicated Easter Seals champion, Whipper Billy Watson,” said Kevin Collins, president and chief executive officer of Easter Seals Ontario, in a news release. “We are grateful for the continued dedication and participation of the Thunder Bay community and surrounding areas. Through your generosity, we are able to grow this legacy together and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of Easter Seals children and families.”
In addition to hitting the snow trails, participants will receive a dinner and live entertainment. There will be a bonfire and prizes throughout the weekend.
Minnesota trail permits are available at Ryden’s 66 and are required for riders venturing off Grand Portage’s trails.
Snowarama has raised more than $540,000 over the last 17 years for children and youths with physical disabilities.
To register or donate, go online at snowarama.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.