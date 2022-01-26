An extreme cold warning is in effect for the City of Thunder Bay.
Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday morning saying minimum low temperatures of -30 C to -35 C with the wind chill make it feel like -40 C.
The warning is expected to last through this morning with Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay saying if the ambient temperature reaches -34 C or lower by 6 a.m., student transportation may be cancelled.
A decision on whether buses are cancelled will be made by 6:30 a.m.
Environment Canada warns the risks of extreme cold are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.
Anyone venturing outside should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
A wind chill of -39 C is in the forecast for this morning but the temperature will rise to -18 C in the afternoon with the wind chill. There is also a risk of frostbite.
If someone on the street needs help because of the cold weather, call the Shelter House’s SOS program at 620-7678. The Care Bus is also running daily from noon to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 355-6012.
