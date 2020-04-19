A Thunder Bay clothing company is mass-producing cloth face masks in an effort to help the community get through the COVID-19 crisis.
“I have a lot of friends, like everyone, who work in the hospital and they have been talking about the shortages they’re going to be seeing soon,” said Hailey Hollinsworth, co-founder of Ungalli Clothing Co.
So Hollinsworth and her co-founder and sister Bree talked to the production facility and discovered it could quickly switch production to masks.
The sisters founded Ungalli as a way to create sustainable, made-in-Canada clothing.
The first step in making the masks was developing a pattern and once that was figured out, they had to choose a fabric, which Hollinsworth said was difficult because most fabric mills are shutdown because of the pandemic.
“We have pretty much been using up whatever we can find,” she said.
The next challenge was finding elastic for the ear loops. Hollinsworth said there is an elastic shortage right now and so they ended up using drawstrings instead, which turned to be a more comfortable option for wearing a mask.
Ungalli uses a production facility in Scarborough and the masks will be available to order on the store’s website — ungalli.com — today and Hollinsworth said the mask should be in Thunder Bay by the end of the week.
The first shipment is expected to contain 5,000 masks but the sisters expect them to go quickly based on interest already expressed by customers.
“If they sell out right away, we’ll continue making them and shipping them,” said Hollinsworth, adding they can produce about 1,000 masks a day.
Ungalli is asking during the first 24 hours of sale that only people working on the frontlines or at high-risk place orders so those individuals can get them sooner.
“Then it will be open to everyone,” said Hollinsworth. “We’re hoping to make enough for everyone.”
With their website, Ungalli has been able to still make a living even with their Cumberland Street storefront closed.
Hollinsworth said producing the face masks was a way to help the community.
“We’re kind of all scrambling for ways to help and we weren’t sure how to do that,” she said. “This seemed like the easiest way for us to do something.”
The Hollinsworths hope to be able to eventually donate as many masks as they can. As a small business, they can’t donate all of them but they are developing a campaign with a T-shirt to help raise money to donate masks.
They’re also looking at the possibility of producing protective gowns.
Hollinsworth said there has also been interest from local businesses that are still open and are looking to help protect their staff.
There are some wholesale options for purchasing bulk amounts of the face masks.
The cloth masks are pre-shrunk and can be put in a washer and dryer. There is also a pouch in the third layer for a filter.
