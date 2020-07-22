Thunder Bay city council approved the reopening of several facilities on Monday, including Churchill Pool, Port Arthur arena and several community centres.
In early August, Churchill Pool and the rink at Port Arthur arena are expected to be open to the public once again with public health guidelines in place.
People can pre-book swimming activities starting July 27 by phone and anyone entering the facility will be screened. A limited number of people will be able to use the pool to maintain physical distancing and there will be no access to high-contact surfaces like slides, the diving board and other shared equipment.
Arena bookings for Port Arthur arena can be made as early as Aug. 4 for summer ice time.
