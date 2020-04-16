Planes, trains and now ventilators. From as far back a the First World War when the Canadian Car and Foundry turned out mine sweepers to the Second World War when they produced Hawker Hurricanes, fast forward to today, the Bombardier Transportation plant will once again step up to help out a world in crisis by producing desperately needed e700 portable ventilators.
Beginning at the end of the month, upwards of 50 employees will be called back to produce 18,000 ventilators that will be used in hospitals across Canada.
Dave Black, Thunder Bay Bombardier plant manager, says this sends a message that they can do almost anything.
